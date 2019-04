PUTRAJAYA: Former Johor state executive councillor Mazlan Bujang has been appointed as the new chairman of Bersatu Johor.

This was confirmed by Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who said the appointment letter has been handed to Mazlan, who is Puteri Wangsa assemblyman.

“I think he was given a letter,“ the Prime Minister told the media after a ‘Prime Minister with Civil Servants’ gathering, here today.

The Bersatu Johor chairman post was held by Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Home Minister, while newly-appointed Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal is its secretary. — Bernama