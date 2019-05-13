Mazlan Mansor named Deputy IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman’s Commercial Criminal Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Mazlan Mansor (pix) is the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police effective from May 9.

Mazlan’s appointment, which was announced today, comes shortly after the appointment of Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador as the new Inspector-General of Police on May 4.

Mazlan, who is a former Selangor police chief, received his appointment letter from Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at a ceremony at the Home Ministry here yesterday.

Mazlan replaces Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim who retired on March 17.

Mazlan, who has been in the force since 1979, underwent his basic police training at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Center (Pulapol) as an inspector.

He served as Malacca police chief from 2008 until 2009 before holding the post of Bukit Aman D1 (Planning/Strategy) deputy director.

Mazlan then assumed the position of deputy director of Criminal Investigation (Intelligence and Operation) Department of Bukit Aman before being appointed as Sarawak’s police commissioner on May 16, 2016.

Other posts he has held include head of the Selangor Criminal Investigation Department and Petaling Jaya district police chief. — Bernama