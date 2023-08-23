MB: All Kelantan assemblymen to receive equal allocations

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud (pix) has assured all assemblymen that they will receive equal allocations from the state government.

He said that the state government would treat all assemblymen fairly, including those from the opposition, as they were all elected by the people.

“Although there were several political ideologies, the elections are over. What remains now are assemblymen who represent the people,” he told a press conference to announce the state executive councillors (exco) portfolio here today.

In the recent state election, PAS and Bersatu swept 43 out of the 45 state seats contested. The two remaining seats were won by Pakatan Harapan’s Dr Hafidzah Mustakim (Kota Lama) and Barisan Nasional’s Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim (Galas).

In another development, Mohd Nassuruddin said the Kelantan government would strengthen relations with the federal government in order to meet the people’s needs and welfare, particularly in addressing water issues.

He said the state government was also expected to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim soon.

In addition, it would also work towards improving strategic relations with other countries in the fields of education and economy.

The full line-up of the Kelantan exco members for 2023-2028 are as follows:

1. Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud (Planning, Public Administration, Finance, Economy and Land)

2. Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan (Regional Development, Natural Resources, Integrity, Human Development and Law)

3. Wan Roslan Wan Hamat (Education, Higher Education, Green Technology, Digital and Innovation)

4. Mohd Asri Mat Daud (Islamic Development, Da’wah, Information and Public Relations)

5. Datuk Md Anizam Ab Rahman (Investment, Industry, Human Resources, Trade and Entrepreneurship)

6. Hilmi Abdullah (Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment)

7. Tuan Mohd Saripudin Tuan Ismail (Agriculture, Agro-food Industry and Commodities)

8. Datuk Dr Izani Husin (Works, Infrastructure, Water and Rural Development)

9. Rohani Ibrahim (Welfare, Women and Family Development)

10. Datuk Kamarudin Md Nor (Tourism, Culture, Arts and Heritage)

11. Zamakhshari Muhammad (Youth, Sports, NGO and Community Unity)

-Bernama