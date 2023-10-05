MB: Amendment to Perak Poultry Farming Enactment to be tabled in next assembly

IPOH: The amendment to the Perak Poultry Farming Enactment 2005 that seeks to impose higher penalties on farmers in the state who pollute the environment will be tabled at the State Legislative Assembly sitting which will take place from May 22 to 26.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) said it is hoped that the amendment would resolve issues involving breeders including poultry farming in Manjung that cause the presence of flies.

“We will table the amendment to the enactment at the next state legislative assembly session and we hope that we can curb the problem including faeces management from the chicken farms,“ he told reporters after attending the Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

Residents in Bandar Baru Setia Awan Perdana, Sitiawan had pleaded for the intervention of the Menteri Besar regarding the increased presence of flies in their area, which has gone viral on TikTok.

The problem that is plaguing the area as well as Lumut, Pengkalan Baharu, Beruas and Lekir has been attributed to the unlicensed chicken farms in the areas.

Meanwhile, Saarani said the issue was also caused by palm oil farmers who are using chicken manure as fertiliser, adding the situation became worse when it was not properly managed, thus attracting flies.

The state Poultry Farming Enactment 2005 provides for a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both against offenders. -Bernama