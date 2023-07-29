MB Aminuddin, two ministers lead PH-BN charge in Negeri Sembilan state polls

SEREMBAN: Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and two Cabinet ministers are leading the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Barisan Nasional (BN) challenge in the Negeri Sembilan state polls, which will see the unity alliance slugging it out with Perikatan Nasional (PN).

PH’s Aminuddin is involved in a four-cornered fight for the Sikamat seat, which he has held since 2008.

Aminuddin, who is also Port Dickson Member of Parliament, is challenged by PN’s Ahmad Raihan Muhamad Hilal and two independent candidates, namely Bujang Abu and Mohammed Hafiz Baharudin.

Meanwhile, UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, better known as Tok Mat, is representing BN for a fifth time in the Rantau seat, which he has held since 2004.

The Defence Minister is involved in a straight fight with Rembau PAS deputy chief Rozmal Malakan, who is contesting on a PN ticket.

Transport Minister and DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke is also involved in a straight fight in a bid to retain the Chennah seat which he first won in 2013. This time around he has to contend with PN’s Rosmadi Arif.

The close of nominations today saw the PH-BN and PN blocs engaging in straight fights in 27 of the 36 seats up for grabs.

Seven seats will have three-cornered fights, namely in Klawang, Lenggeng, Temiang, Ampangan, Bukit Kepayang, Mambau and Paroi, while Nilai and Sikamat will see four-way contests.

Polling is on Aug 12, with early voting set for Aug 8.

According to Election Commission statistics, 864,425 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the Negeri Sembilan state polls.-Bernama