MB apologises for being absent during floods (Updated)

KUALA TERENGGANU: Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has apologised to the people of Terengganu for being abroad when the second wave of floods hit the state.

Ahmad Samsuri admitted that no explanation would be able to justify his absence when the people were afflicted by the disaster.

“Because I was unable to be with the flood victims during the critical time from Dec 18 to 21, I would like to take this opportunity to apologise to all the victims and the people of Terengganu.

“I understand that no excuse would make this right,” he told a press conference after attending the Flood Disaster Management Briefing at the Kemaman District Office today.

The recording of the press conference was also uploaded on his Facebook page.

According to Ahmad Samsuri, he decided to continue his trip abroad after the first wave of floods from Dec 8 to 17 started to subside, but the second wave of floods occurred when he was already abroad.

However, he said he monitored the flood situation from time to time and often communicated with the heads of agencies under the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

“Matters that did not require my decision as Menteri Besar were handled by the relevant agencies under the committee.

“And anything that required my authority during my absence from Dec 18 to 21 managed to be implemented immediately after I made the decisions during my daily communications with the JPBN members,” he said. - Bernama