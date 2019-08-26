MB: BBC can help state government in development

SEREMBAN: Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun is optimistic that the members of the 14th Negri Sembilan State Assembly Back Bencher’s Council (BBC) can help the state government especially in development and in delivering information to the people.

Indeed, Aminuddin said that the BBC had close ties with society and hoped that it could continue the bilateral link at a more satisfactory level.

‘’Congratulations to the elected representatives who have together formed the 14th BBC. I hope the presence of the BBC will assist the state government to implement whatever development and we are keen to see our delivery to the communities can be continued.

‘’With the BBC, we can easily pass information (to them) and they are responsible for redistributing the details to the grass roots. We are also aware BBC is close to the communities today,’’ he told reporters here today.

He was speaking at a media conference in conjunction with the Second Meeting, Second Term of the 14th State Assembly here today. — Bernama