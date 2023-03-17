MB: BN is now part of Selangor govt

SHAH ALAM: UMNO and Barisan Nasional (BN) state assemblymen are now part of the Selangor government until the state government’s term ends in June this year, according to Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

This was the result of a discussion with the BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, he said during the winding-up session on the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s royal address during the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

BN has five state seats in Selangor.

According to him, however, two assemblymen from Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and one from Warisan have not decided if they want to join the state government.

In the meantime, Amirudin also questioned Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s (Bersatu-Bukit Antarabangsa) proposal for Datuk Ahmad Yunus Hairi (PAS-Sijangkang) to become the state’s next opposition leader.

“I wonder why he didn’t recommend Selat Klang (Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari) who is from his party (Bersatu)... because Bersatu has more (seats) than PAS,“ he said.

Bersatu has four seats in the state assembly while PAS has one seat.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said Selangor has recorded revenue of RM893.11 million as of March 15, almost half of the target of RM2.05 billion set for this year.

He said the revenue between January and March increased by more than RM265.11 million compared to the same period last year. - Bernama