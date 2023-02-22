MB, CM from six states agree to consider dissolving state assemblies in June

SHAH ALAM: Five menteri besar and a chief minister from six states today reached a consensus to consider announcing the dissolution of their respective state legislative assemblies in the last two weeks of June to make way for their state elections.

Selangor Menteri Besar Selangor Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari in his Facebook posting said that the consensus was reached at a tea reception in Kuala Lumpur held in conjunction with the 261st Meeting of the Conference of Rulers, which began today.

“Alhamdulillah, the six of us had the opportunity to meet in Kuala Lumpur in conjunction with the Conference of Rulers’ meeting today. To cut the story short, we have reached a consensus to consider the dissolution of our respective state assemblies in the last two weeks of June 2023,” he said.

The six states that will hold their state elections this year are Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Selangor, Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah.

In the same posting, Amirudin also uploaded a picture of him with Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

Amirudin said the consensus would be further discussed within their respective parties before being presented for their respective rulers’ and governors’ consent.

“May the consensus ease the people’s aspiration to celebrate democracy soon. InsyaAllah,” he said.

Muhammad Sanusi also uploaded pictures from the meeting on his Facebook, saying that the most suitable date for the dissolution of the state assemblies would be in the third or fourth week of June this year.

Meanwhile, Chow in his Facebook posting said: “As for the date of the state elections, it is the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission to decide,”.

Also on Facebook, Ahmad Samsuri said that all the five menteri besar and the chief minister agreed that the third and fourth week of June would be the best time to dissolve the state assemblies if consented by the rulers and the governor. - Bernama