MB did not seek consent of Selangor Sultan to dissolve state assembly: Private secretary

SHAH ALAM: Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari did not seek the consent of the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah to dissolve the state legislative assembly, the Sultan’s private secretary Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani said today.

In a statement, he said during the audience with the Sultan on Oct 11, Amirudin did not make such a request but rather had expressed the wish to continue the current state government’s administration.

“Following this, His Royal Highness took note of this position and hope that Selangor’s development agenda that had been planned can continue in the interests of the people,” the statement read.

Mohamad Munir said there was inaccurate information reported in the press and social media pertaining to the Selangor government’s decision not to dissolve the state assembly.

On Tuesday, Amirudin said following the dissolution of Parliament the day earlier, the Sultan had given his consent for the Selangor government to continue its administration until the end of the current term to focus its attention on the welfare and well-being of the people.

Amirudin said the Sultan gave the blessing during his audience at Istana Bukit Kayangan. - Bernama