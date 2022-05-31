MB: Enough chicken for Perak

PETALING JAYA: There is still enough chicken in Perak, says Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

According to The Star Online, one of the biggest poultry manufacturers in the state has assured Saarani that there is enough for the state.

“There are no issues for now, unless there are people hoarding these to be sold at a higher price.

“We have yet to reach that stage, and I hope it will not come to this,“ he reportedly said during an event in Gopeng, Perak, today.

Last week, Malaysia banned the export of chicken from June. Citing a shortage of chicken and rising prices domestically, the Malaysian government announced it would stop the export of chicken.