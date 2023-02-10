MB: Haze situation under control, wear face mask, drink a lot of water, take care of health

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government is prepared to face any increase in the Air Pollution Index (API) due to cross-border haze from Indonesia.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) said his office was currently monitoring the weather conditions before taking any follow-up action.

“In these three or four days, we have noticed that the situation is hazy but still under control. People are advised to take care of their health, especially those who have problems related to breathing difficulties. Drink a lot of water, spend less time in open areas and avoid outdoor activities for long hours,“ he said.

He told this to reporters after officiating the MyPride Fair Programme at the central zone level of the 2023 Malaysian Prisons Department here today, which was also attended by the Deputy Commissioner General (Security & Correctional), Malaysian Prisons Department, Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Razak.

In the meantime, Aminuddin said that people are encouraged to wear face masks as a preventive measure to reduce the health effects of the hazy conditions.

“We hope the haze will not last long, especially in Nilai and Port Dickson which have recorded relatively high Air Pollution Index (API),“ he said.

Based on the Malaysian Air Pollution Index Management System (APIMS) website, as of 12 noon today, Nilai recorded an API reading of 136 and Port Dickson 128, which shows an unhealthy level of air pollution. -Bernama