MB Inc confirmes illegal land-exploration activities in Bukit Kledang

IPOH: Perak Mentri Besar Incorporated (MB Inc) today confirmed the existence of illegal land exploration activities near Bukit Kledang here for the purpose of oil palm plantations.

Its chief executive officer, Anuar Zainal Abidin, said his party’s survey of nearly 10ha of land as reported yesterday regarding illegal exploration activities also involved part of MB Inc’s proprietary land.

He said investigations found that the illegal settlers had planted young oil palm trees on the slopes of the hillside illegally.

“Initial investigations found that besides MB Inc land, affected areas (due to illegal exploration activities) also involved state-owned land.

“The State Forestry Department (JPNPk) has also confirmed that the land belonging to MB Inc and the affected state government land are not located in the Kledang-Saiong Forest Reserve area, the area has not even been gazetted as Kledang-Saiong Forest Reserve area,” he said in a statement last night.

Anuar said the Perak Land and Mines Office had instructed all earthworks in the area to be stopped immediately and investigations have begun to take firm action against irresponsible parties.

He said the last time the MB Inc visited Bukit Kledang on Jan 19, they found no illegal exploration activities in the area.

“For the record, MB Inc plans to develop a mixed property project in the area dedicated to the placement of people and avoid government-owned land from being exploited by illegal settlers,” he said. — Bernama