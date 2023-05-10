MB: Johor Budget 2024 will touch on public transport, tourism facilities upgrade

KULAI: The tabling of the Johor Budget 2024, next month, is expected to touch on public transport, Johor Bersih (Clean Johor) and Johor Selamat (Safe Johor), as well as upgrading tourism facilities, said Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix).

Citing tourism as an example, he said that the state government plans to upgrade existing facilities in the next two years, to attract more tourists to the state.

However, the details of the upgrade work will be announced in the budget presentation, he added.

“For example, Tanjung Piai is located at the most southern point of the Asian continent...we also have six national parks. We need to do a lot to upgrade the tourism products in Johor.

“In the tabling of the budget I will touch on public transport, Johor Bersih and Johor Selamat,” he said when officiating the Senai International Airport (LTAS) expansion project, here today.

Also present was Senai Airport Terminal Services Sdn Bhd Chairman, Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh.

On LTAS, Onn Hafiz said that the increase in passenger capacity to five million a year, this year, can be achieved in a short period.

“It can be achieved in a short period, as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently announced that Johor, especially in Iskandar Puteri, will have a special financial zone. At the same time, Johor will have a special economic zone with Singapore.

“Thus, these two things, I am sure, will be a catalyst for economic expansion in Johor. Once they are ready, more investors will enter through the Johor Causeway, Linkedua and the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS), which will be completed in 2026, and also through LTAS,” he said. -Bernama