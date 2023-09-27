MB: Johor eyeing ways to deal with BPT shortage

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government is looking for the best ways to deal with the shortage of local white rice (BPT) supply.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) said the effort was to help the Federal Government deal with the ongoing national issue.

He said that although the supply of rice and basic necessities is not under the control of the state government, it nevertheless still affects the well-being of the people in Johor.

“This issue of rice supply is a big issue, not only in Johor but the whole country. However, we are not being lax on this because in the end, it is the people of Johor who are also affected.

“The same approach is taken in the maintenance of Federal roads in Johor, as well as in the issue of congestion at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex,” he told reporters after visiting the Maju Johor Mini Carnival in Kota Iskandar here today.

On the Johor Budget 2024 scheduled to be tabled in November, Onn Hafiz said it will focus on efforts to increase the marketability of local entrepreneurs' products at the domestic and international levels, especially for the small and medium industries (SME) sector.

“There are many products, food, services or clothes from local companies in Johor that have the potential to be given exposure and we will help them move to the next level.

“Therefore, this group of entrepreneurs will meet with the state executive councillors involved and also the Perbadanan Usahawan Johor (Johor Entrepreneurs' Association) leadership to discuss further their needs and issues ahead of the Johor Budget 2024,” he said. -Bernama