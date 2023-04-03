MB: Johor residents urged to be on alert, stay safe

BATU PAHAT: The Johor government has reminded the people to always be alert to instructions from the authorities and take care of their safety.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said this follows the latest warning issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) that heavy rainfall is expected to continue until tomorrow (March 5).

“I hope everyone can share this posting so that the information reaches the entire Johor people.

“A danger-level heavy rain warning has been issued for Segamat, Kluang and Mersing districts, while bad weather in Muar, Tangkak, Batu Pahat, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru,” he said in a posting on Facebook.

Onn Hafiz said MetMalaysia also predicted that continuous monsoonal surge would cause heavy rain in the eastern peninsula and strong winds and rough seas over waters of the South China Sea until March 6.

“This is likely to increase the sea water level in the waters of East Johor and cause overflowing,” he said.

As of 4 pm, the number of flood victims in the state increased to 39,476 people in nine districts. - Bernama