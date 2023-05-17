MB: Johor resolves to settle road potholes next year

JOHOR BAHRU: The state government is determined to solve the people’s problems, especially involving roads with potholes, internet network and congestion at both land checkpoints in Johor by next year at the latest.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said various federal and state government agencies are working together to ensure that the matter is carried out in line with the Johor Maju 2030 initiative.

“Recently, I have become more and more popular not because of my ‘handsome’ appearance but because it went viral on social media in an effort to solve the congestion at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex ( KSAB).

“Now the state government is also focusing on efforts to repair potholes on roads and improve internet network and, we will try to overcome them by next year at the latest,“ he said while speaking at the Johor - Korea 2023 Business Forum here today.

Onn Hafiz said the commitment shown by the state government has managed to reduce up to 30 minutes the travel time for commuters travelling from Johor to Singapore to work in the republic every day.

He said therefore the business community, including those from abroad, needs to know that the state government is serious about solving the problems so that they have a better experience and a higher return on their investment.

Prior to this, Onn Hafiz was reported to have conducted periodic surprise checks at the Immigration counter at BSI here and KSAB in Iskandar Puteri in the past few weeks. - Bernama