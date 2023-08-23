MB: Kedah civil servants to receive RM400 special assistance

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government will be giving a special assistance of RM400 to the state’s civil servants, which will be paid on Sept 14, announced Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix).

He said that a total of 5,600 state civil servants will receive the benefit, involving an allocation of RM2.08 million.

“At the meeting, we decided to give a special assistance of RM400 to state civil servants,” he said at a press conference after the state executive council (exco) meeting, at Wisma Darul Aman, here today.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said that the appointment of 10 new Kedah excos, who are made up of various backgrounds, will help him in continuing the state development agenda and administration. -Bernama