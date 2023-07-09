MB: Kelantan civil servants, pensioners to receive special appreciation aid of RM300

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government will give a special appreciation aid of RM300 to its civil servants and pensioners.

Chief Minister Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud said that the payment will be made this month.

“This appreciation aid will also be given to political appointees, including councillors, heads of villages, halaqat, ICT coordinators for state constituencies, Armalah development coordinators, pondok teachers, Al-Quran and Fardu Ain teachers, as well as Mudaribbah teachers.”

He said this when addressing the Kelantan civil servants at Dewan Tok Guru Dato’ Bentara Setia at Kota Darulnaim Complex here today.

At the same time, Mohd Nassuruddin also expressed hope that all quarters, especially state and federal departments to work closer together for the benefit of the people. -Bernama