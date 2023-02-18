MB: Kelantan ready for state election

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government is ready to hold the state election (PRN) at any time, said Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

He expects the matter to be raised by the menteris besar and chief ministers of the states concerned when they meet at the Conference of Rulers meeting scheduled next week.

“The term of the Kelantan State Assembly expires on June 26. I think the state election can be held at any time because we are ready to face it,“ he told reporters after a programme at the Islamic Complex here today.

In another development, Ahmad said the Kelantan government agreed to channel RM100,000 for the earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria. - Bernama