MB meets Anwar, discuss Perlis’ development

PUTRAJAYA: Perlis Mentri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli today held a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Ministry of Finance here to discuss issues pertaing to the development of Perlis.

“It’s just a normal meeting, to discuss problems facing the Perlis state government,” said Anwar, who is also Finance Minister to Bernama after the meeting which lasted over an hour.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shukri, when met by reporters, said that among the matters discussed were development projects in Perlis.

Earlier, Anwar arrived at the Ministry of Finance at 9.53 am, by his two deputies, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Steven Sim Chee Keong, who officially started work today.

Yesterday, Anwar said he would go to the Finance Ministry to check on projects approved through direct negotiation.

Last Dec 6, Anwar ordered a review of RM7 billion worth of approvals under the RM15 billion flood mitigation project that were conducted through direct negotiation instead of a tender process. - Bernama