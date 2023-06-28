MB: N. Sembilan govt has fulfilled 97% of GE14 manifesto pledges

SEREMBAN: The Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led Negeri Sembilan government has fulfilled 97 percent of its 14th general election (GE14) manifesto pledges in the last five years.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said various forms of development and assistance were given to protect the welfare of the people during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially to the B40 group, entrepreneurs and women.

“The remaining three percent involves legislation on maternity leave at the Federal level which cannot be amended as it involves the Public Service Department (JPA), so that is all that is left. Alhamdulillah, we have done the job, and this is a good thing.

“On behalf of the state government, I would like to thank the people who had given us the mandate in the 14th general election,” he told a media conference after announcing the date of dissolution for the Negeri Sembilan legislative assembly at Wisma Negeri here today.

The state assembly will be dissolved on Saturday (July 1) to make way for state polls to be held.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said state revenue also increased during the five years of PH administration with the RM556 million collected in 2019 one of the highest recorded. Last year, it was recorded at RM521 million.

There were also RM9 billion worth of investments recorded last year and this upward trend is expected to continue, he said.

Aminuddin also expressed his appreciation to all state civil servants whom he said had always shown a strong commitment to ensuring the state administration ran smoothly.

“They changed ordinary work to the extraordinary, I know they will continue to do their best if given the opportunity,“ he said.

Negeri Sembilan is among six states facing state polls besides Selangor, Terengganu, Penang, Kelantan and Kedah.

It has 36 state constituencies, with PH currently holding 20 seats (DAP-11, PKR-6, Amanah-3) while BN has 16 (UMNO-15, MIC-1). - Bernama