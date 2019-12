SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan state government has agreed to place a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer at the office of the Mentri Besar.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) said the matter was agreed to during his recent meeting with MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya.

“The MACC will loan one of its officers to be attached to us,” he told reporters after chairing the state exco meeting, here today.

Aminuddin said the MACC officer would, among others, assist the state government in curbing corruption in all state government departments and agencies. - Bernama