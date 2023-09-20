MB: N.Sembilan to implement five flood mitigation projects

SEREMBAN: The federal government has approved five flood mitigation projects (RTB) to be implemented in Negeri Sembilan, which are set to commence at the end of this year and early next year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the projects are the Sungai Pedas Integrated River Basin Development Project (PLSB) in Rembau; the Sungai Raya and Sungai Solok RTB in Port Dickson; the Sungai Jelai RTB, Kuala Pilah and the Sungai Linggi PLSB, Phase Five from Rantau to Ampangan in Seremban.

“Some RTBs have already been implemented and these five are the latest ones to be approved, which is a positive development.

“Regarding the cost, we don’t have the details yet as they are currently being worked out and tenders are being opened. These projects will be carried out in stages, and insya-Allah, they will be fully completed by 2030,” he told a press conference after chairing the state executive council meeting today.

Aminuddin said the federal government had also approved the bridge connecting Bukit Pelandok, Port Dickson and Sungai Pelek in Sepang, Selangor.

“We hope that the construction of these projects will further accelerate development in our state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said the state government would welcome any plan to revive the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project, which was previously cancelled.-Bernama