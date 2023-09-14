MB: No issue of Terengganu being sidelined in 12MP Mid-Term Review

KUALA TERENGGANU: There is no issue of Terengganu being sidelined or not being involved in the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Monday.

Menteri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (pix) said Terengganu has been awarded numerous projects in various categories and sectors for the development of the people and the state.

However, he said, some projects are stalled and delayed due to various factors.

“What has been presented is the midterm review which means that the 12MP is currently underway and a study was done midway. If there are improvements or changes to be made, then they will be made.

“We (Terengganu) still have a significant number of projects under 12MP. However, some are progressing slowly, some are delayed, and some are stalled. This needs to be our focus so that we don’t concentrate on new matters while leaving the old ones behind,” he said after officiating the symposium on the Implementation of Syariah in Itqan Al-Muluk Bita’dil As-Suluk of Terengganu (Law of Self-Government), here, today. -Bernama