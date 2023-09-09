MB: Pahang gazettes Lubuk Yu State Park Forest

KUANTAN: The Pahang government has agreed to gazette a portion of the Berkelah Forest Reserve in Maran as the Lubuk Yu State Park Forest, covering an area of 14,679.28 hectares, according to the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

The gazettement of the park forest in Lubuk Yu makes it the fourth State Park Forest in Pahang, after that in Cameron Highlands in 2019 (2,270 hectares), Rompin in 2000 (31,797 hectares), and Tasik Chini in Pekan last year (6,502.80 hectares).

The decision to declare Lubuk Yu State Park Forest was made during the state executive council’s meeting last Wednesday.

“Lubuk Yu State Park Forest has also been declared a Water Catchment Forest and placed under the management of the Pahang State Parks Corporation, with its management entrusted to the State Forestry Department. In addition, a 1.5km radius State Park buffer zone will also be established.

“Through this gazettement, logging approvals given for the area are hereby cancelled,” Wan Rosdy said in a statement here today.

He added that the establishment of Lubuk Yu State Park Forest brings the total area of State Park Forests in Pahang to 55,249.08 hectares, all with the status of Permanent Forest Reserves that serve to protect flora and fauna, as well as a unique eco-tourism destination.-Bernama