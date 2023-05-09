MB: Pahang’s financial position good, RM836.439m collected thus far

KUANTAN: Pahang’s financial position is in a good and encouraging position, with the state government collecting revenue amounting to RM836.439 million as of yesterday, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix).

Accordingly, he is optimistic that the target of RM1.083 billion set for this year can be achieved within the next four months, through various plans and strategies implemented by the state government, without burdening the people.

“The state government also succeeded in increasing revenue collection based on several measures, including improving administrative efficiency, reducing leakages and implementing new initiatives to increase revenue.

“The state government is also looking after the welfare of the people through various forms of assistance and initiatives, such as Bantuan Prihatin Pahang, with an allocation of RM42.4 million this year, which is given to all regardless of background or political affiliation,” he said.

Wan Rosdy said this at the winding up speech of the Pahang State Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang, here, today.

Wan Rosdy also took the opportunity to express his appreciation to the late Datuk Seri Johari Harun, who was the state Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman, who died in a plane crash in Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam, on Aug 17.

Describing Johari as diligent, committed and dedicated to his duties, Wan Rosdy said his passing must have had a great impact on the residents of the Pelangai state constituency in Bentong, due to his likeable personality and always being ready to help others.

Johari, 53, was among the 10 who were killed when a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft, which was flying from Langkawi Island Airport to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah International Airport (LTSAAS), Selangor, crashed at 2.48 pm near Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam.

In addition to the eight individuals on board, the crash also killed a p-hailing driver and a p-hailing rider, who happened to be passing the area.

Wan Rosdy also expressed hope that the Pelangai by-election, set by the Election Commission (EC) on Oct 7, with the campaign period starting on Sept 23, will run smoothly, be healthy and mature and avoid provocations which can cause racial and religious tension.

“After the completion of this by-election, no matter who wins, we should put aside our political sentiment and focus on working together, to help develop the state with stability, harmony and prosperity, so that investors continue to be confident and the economy can be driven further, to bring many benefits to the people and the state,” he said.

He also hopes that Barisan Nasional (BN) will be able to defend the Pelangai state seat, which Johari won in the 15th General Election (GE15) with a majority of 4,048 votes, defeating Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Kasim Samat, who obtained 3,260 votes, Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Ahmed Wafiuddin Shamsuri (2,031 votes) and Pejuang’s Isa Ahmad (65 votes).

The state assembly sitting adjourned sine die. -Bernama