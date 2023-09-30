MB: Pasir Gudang highway resurfacing, repair works to be ready in mid-October

JOHOR BAHRU: Road resurfacing and repair works involving the Pasir Gudang Highway here are expected to be fully completed by the middle of next month.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the road upgrading process along the highway, involving 23 areas, is in its final stage.

He said they have taken note of the people’s complaints about the severe congestion caused by the road resurfacing and repair works.

“I request all road users to be patient and to use alternative routes until the middle of October.

“As a short-term measure, the Public Works Department (JKR) has made temporary road lines to ease congestion,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Onn Hafiz said that those travelling between Johor Bahru and Pasir Gudang could exit through Jalan Pandan (FT03) and then go through Jalan Rinting and Jalan Masai Lama (J10).

He said that from Senai to Ulu Tiram, motorists can exit via Bandar Dato Onn, then exit through Adda Height and Taman Daya, via Mount Astin and exit at Aeon Tebrau.

From Skudai to Ulu Tiram, meanwhile, he suggested that motorists should take the Angsana Mall exit, go through Jalan Tampoi and then exit at Kampung Ubi Baru.

He said the initiative to improve the infrastructure was being carried out would benefit the people and have a positive impact on the quality of the people’s daily lives in the state. - Bernama