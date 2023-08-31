MB: Perak National Day celebration will go on despite storm

IPOH: The state-level National Day 2023 parade and celebration at the Indera Mulia Stadium compound will proceed as scheduled tomorrow, said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Despite the significant damage caused by the evening storm, the event will proceed as the agencies are committed to restoring everything on time, he added.

“We are aware that last week’s preparations were impacted...tents were blown away by strong winds. However, we have confidence that the reconstruction will be finished by tonight,“ he said during his visit to the incident site tonight.

Saarani added that Perak residents need not worry and are welcome to attend tomorrow's event to show their patriotic spirit.

At about 5.45pm today, strong winds hit several areas in Sungai Senam and Kinta, resulting in uprooted trees affecting preparations for tomorrow's event set to begin at 7am.

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah is expected to attend the state-level celebration tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Saarani expressed appreciation and gratitude to the State Secretary's office and the agencies involved for their swift action.

He hailed the commitment and collaboration of the various agencies despite the obstacles and challenges they faced.

Personnel from various agencies, including the Fire and Rescue Department, People's Volunteer Corps (Rela), Public Works Department, District Office, Ipoh City Council, Malaysian Civil Defence Force, police and others are working tirelessly to repair the damage to the main tents, guest tents and other fittings. -Bernama