MB: Perak ready to discusS Penang’s bid to buy treated water

IPOH: Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad today confirmed receiving an application from Penang to purchase treated water from the state.

Saarani said the letter to discuss the purchase from the Perak Water Board (LAP) was received about two months ago.

He said currently, LAP is selling treated water, based on cubic meters, to users around the Nibong Tebal area, which is located next to Parit Buntar.

“We are ready to hold discussions with them (Penang state government). Previously, they asked to buy raw water from us but we were unable to fulfill the request.

“However, the sale of treated water will be subject to whether there is sufficient supply for our own use,” he said.

Saarani said this at a press conference after the ‘Meet The Clients Day’ programme at the Indera Mulia Stadium today.

He was asked to comment on the statement of Jelutong MP RSN Rayer who had asked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to intervene to allow negotiations to take place so that Penang would obtain raw water supply from Perak, particularly through Sungai Perak.

During the Dewan Rakyat sitting last week, Rayer said engagement sessions between Federal Government, Perak and Penang over the matter should be initiated.

Saarani, in March last year, insisted that the decision not to supply water to Penang also took into account several studies regarding the impact of water outflow from Sungai Perak on the performance of its dams to generate electricity as well as the use of the manufacturing sector. - Bernama