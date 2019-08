SEREMBAN: The changes of officers in the government administrations including in the state government are normal to ensure whatever responsibility and action given could be implemented well so that the state continues to progress.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) said that the changes were also in the interests of the existing services and posts.

‘’Changes of officers are normal in the administration. It is not deliberate but in the interests of the existing services and posts. However, if there are any officers who cannot work with the government of today, we ask them to transfer to another department,‘’ he said.

He said this when winding up the debate in the debate session on the 2019 Supplementary Supply Bill at the Second Meeting, Second Term of the 14th State Assembly here today.

‘’We need public servants and officers who are honest, sincere and ready to serve us to ensure whatever responsibility and action given can be implemented well so the state continue to progress,’’ he said.

Commenting further, Aminuddin said, however, it did not mean officers who were transferred did not give good services because some were moved due to promotions.

‘’I did not say those who were transferred did not give good services, some were promoted, transferred to headquarters ... maybe this was misinformed and should be looked into.

‘’To date, I feel officers posted to Negri Sembilan have shown a high commitment and today we can benefit from their performances,’’ he said.

The meeting was adjourned to a date to be decided later. — Bernama