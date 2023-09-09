MB: Preservation of Taiping as heritage town continues under RKKWBT 2.0

TAIPING: The Perak government will continue its commitment to preserving and conserving Taiping as a heritage town under the Taiping Heritage Town Special Area Plan (RKKWBT) 2.0.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the initiative through the Taiping Municipal Council and the Town and Country Planning Department was a continuation of the RKKWBT 2020 and the immediate implementation of the Larut Matang District Local Plan 2035 (RTDLM 2035).

“Through this RKK, the focus is on the preservation of heritage buildings that emphasise the sustainability of historical and cultural heritage as well as improving the enforcement aspects of urban preservation in addition to safeguarding the quality of the design of historical heritage towns from experiencing the destruction of architectural value,“ he said when launching the Citra Nusa@Matang Museum programme here today.

Also present was Department of Museums Malaysia director-general Datuk Kamarul Baharin A. Kasim.

Saarani said the objective of the RKKWBT is also to promote the rebranding and conservation of Taiping through an economy based on heritage and historical tourism to boost the town’s business activities and provide new job opportunities to local residents.

Meanwhile, the Citra Nusa@Matang Museum programme invites visitors to retrace the history of Malay headman Ngah Ibrahim who fought against the British in Perak.

Kamarul Baharin said the museum is the third venue of the Citra Nusa programme, organised under the Ministry of National Unity since August.

He said the three-day programme ending tomorrow, features a variety of interesting programmes and festivals including the Malaysia Tanah Airku Exhibition, petting zoo, artiste performances, ‘Pesta Cahaya Perpaduan’, ‘Kayuhan Santai Perpaduan’, ‘wayang kulit’, ‘wayang pacak’ and Rahmah Sales.-Bernama