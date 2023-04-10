MB: Rakyat can play check-and-balance role on state govt in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The rakyat or the people of Terengganu can play a role as critics to keep the system in check and balance despite the fact that the State Legislative Assembly does not have any opposition members.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (pix) said the absence of opposition representatives in the State Legislative Assembly is not a significant issue because, in this era of advancement and technology, everyone can give their opinions, reviews, and criticisms through various new media channels, especially social media.

However, he said all parties, including assemblymen and state councillors, should be open to criticisms, even if they sometimes strayed far from the actual facts.

“The element of checks and balances in this new era is undoubtedly different from the past as the people can now make suggestions, give feedback, and criticize through new media that exist day and night, 24 hours a day.

“What’s important in assessing these checks and balances is that all honourable members should be open to criticisms. In the language of today’s youth, jangan cepat koyak (don’t break easily),” he said when winding up the debate on the royal address at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Ahmad Samsuri, who is also Rhu Rendang assemblyman, said even without the presence of opposition, the system of checks and balances has long existed through the law, which is the separation of powers among the executive, legislative, and judiciary.

Nevertheless, he said as representatives of the people or leaders entrusted by the people, the most effective system of checks and balances is adhering firmly to the principles of justice and Islamic teachings.

“PAS’ significant 8-0 victory in Parliament and a 32-0 win in the State Assembly should be viewed with a sense of responsibility and not as a license for arbitrary actions.

“Most importantly, leaders at all levels, from the grassroots to Menteri Besar, should carry out our duties justly, regardless of the people’s political beliefs,” he said.

In his royal address when opening the State Legislative Assembly meeting last Sunday, Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin decreed for the state government to find the best methods and models for an administration system without opposition for the benefit of the people. -Bernama