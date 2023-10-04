MB’s office: Claims about reduction of Selangor Malay reserve land untrue

SHAH ALAM: Allegations made by Selangor PAS that Malay reserve land in Selangor had reduced drastically from 2019 to 2021 is slanderous and untrue, Selangor Menteri Besar’s political secretary Juwairiya Zulkifli said.

Based on facts, the total of Malay reserve land in Selangor was 160,233.86 hectares (395,946.50 acres) in 2013.

“Since PAS ceased to be part of the Selangor state government in 2018, the Malay reserve land in the state rose strategically to 162,657.71 hectares (401,935.96 acres) in 2019 and to 163,138.24 hectares (403,123.39 acres) in 2021.

“This means the Malay reserve land under the Selangor Pakatan Harapan administration has risen by 2,904.38 hectares (7,176.89 acres) including gazettement in the areas of Hilir Tambahan-Hulu Langat, Kundang-Kuala Langat, Selayang Pindah-Gombak, Ulu Semenyih-Hulu Langat and Bukit Cherakah-Petaling,” he said in a statement today.

The Bukit Melawati assemblyman also said that the Selangor government would remain committed to preserving the Malay reserve land, which is being closely monitored by the Selangor Land and Mines Office.

He stressed that PAS should apologise for trying to slander and lie to Selangorians and should repent and avoid spreading slander, especially during the month of Ramadan.

Juwairiya was responding to allegations made by Selangor PAS commissioner Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi, who claimed in an online news portal today that the Malay reserve land in Selangor had reduced drastically from 2019 to 2021 by 3,200 hectares. - Bernama