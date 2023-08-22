MB Selangor: Fly the Jalur Gemilang as symbol of love for nation

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari wants civil servants to raise the Malaysian flag not because of instruction from their department but are driven by love for the country.

“The flying of the Jalur Gemilang is more than a departmental order, as it is also a symbol of love for the country,“ he said when speaking in conjunction with the Launch of the Selangor 2023 State Level Fly the Jalur Gemilang Campaign at Dewan Jubilee Perak, Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Building, today.

“When we fly the national flag, we are together displaying a sign of solidarity to create a sense of love for our country and state,“ he said.

Apart from that, he said, the attitude of solidarity also needs to be present in every individual in an effort to create a united society that loves the state and the country.

Amirudin said that with such an attitude, a person will be more motivated to do something voluntarily and earnestly in order to advance his beloved country.

In the event, Amirudin also handed over flags to all local authorities as well as district and land offices as a symbolic celebration of the 66th Merdeka Day at the end of this month. -Bernama