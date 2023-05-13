MB: Selangor gets additional RM2m allocation for repair of rural roads

SABAK BERNAM: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) announced that the federal government has channelled an additional allocation of RM2 million to the state government for the repair of rural roads in the state.

He said the allocation from the Rural and Regional Development Ministry will be used to repair roads in the villages connected to farms and plantations in Selangor.

“The majority of places that we have identified are in Sabak Bernam,” he said, noting that he received the good news last week.

He said this during his speech at the ‘Jelajah Kita Selangor’ Aidilfitri Open House at Dataran Tanah Lesen, Parit Baru tonight. The event was attended by more than 10,000 guests. -Bernama