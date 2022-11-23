MB: Selangor’s 2023 Budget to focus on avoiding recession

PETALING JAYA: The 2023 Selangor Budget will focus on strategies to deal with the wave of economic recession that is expected to occur next year, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the Selangor Legislative Assembly session will start tomorrow and the 2023 State Budget will be presented on Nov 25 (Friday), which will also emphasise aspects that can benefit the youth, women and economic activities.

“There are several incentives that we will focus on, much so for young people and women, while it is important to institute certain policies so that the economic slowdown or uncertainty can be overcome by the state (Selangor) which is the pulse of the country.

“It is certain that we will face the challenge head on next year so that the state of Selangor not only can withstand the test but also be able to turn the tide,” he said after officiating at the PKNS 2022 Selangor Masters Golf Tournament at Seri Selangor Golf Club here yesterday.

He said the unstinting focus is due to the challenging economic situation expected next year due to the supply crisis of goods, as well as geopolitical imbalance, in addition to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and Movement Control Order (MCO). - Bernama