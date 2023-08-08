MB Selangor: “Sue against Mohammad Sanusi to go on, its a question of credibility”

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari is continuing with his legal action against Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor over a defamatory speech of the Kedah Menteri Besar while campaigning in Jitra, Kedah recently.

Amirudin said his lawyer will be sending the summons to the PAS leader tomorrow or the latest by Thursday.

He said the move is to defend his credibility as the Menteri Besar, the state administration as well as civil servants who were also affected by the baseless allegations of Mohamad Sanusi.

“I have to defend my integrity and governance of the Selangor state government.

“... can’t we defend ourselves (from slanders)...this is the case of speaking without thinking, has been happening so many times... defaming me but this time, it is against the credibility of the administration and civil servants,” he told a media conference at the Gombak parliamentary service centre in Taman Samudera, Batu Cave here today.

Earlier, Mohammad Sanusi in his ‘Jelajah Mega PN Best “Sayangi Kedah Sejahtera” speech at Dataran Darul Aman, Jitra, alleged a scandal between Amirudin and Berjaya Corporation Berhad founder and adviser, Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun who wanted to implement a RM10 bilion project in Sungai Klang.

Amirudin who is also Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said Mohammad Sanusi’s claim is a desperate move, infact the issue had been answered in Selangor State Legislative Assembly earlier.

“In the last week of this campaign, they (the opposition) are seen to be more aggressive in spreading slanders and recycling allegations that have mostly been answered in the state assembly session... can refer to the assembly session’s Hansard.

“Allegations like these are very shameful and do not reflect his (Mohammad Sanusi’s) status as a leader,“ he said.

Meanwhile, when asked about allegations that candidates for the Unity Government (PH-BN) in Selangor used government machinery or programmes to campaign, Amiruddin, who is also the PH-BN candidate for the Sungai Tua state seat, denied the allegations.

“In state government’s event... we avoid political speech... not go for promoting (our) candidates... we try to avoid any (state election) campaign or used government machinery,“ he said.

The state election of Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan and Terengganu will be held simultaneously with polling day this Saturday.-Bernama