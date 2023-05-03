MB: Special Op carried out to help flood victims in critical areas

JOHOR BAHRU: Special operations are being carried out to help flood victims in critical areas in the state, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pic).

He said a meeting involving district officers and relevant agencies was called last night to coordinate the operations.

“Special operations in critical areas are ongoing and will continue to help flood victims. Several matters were also decided during the meeting,” he said in a Facebook posting last night.

Also present at the meeting held at the state flood operations room were deputy state secretary (Management) Datuk Noh Ibrahim, deputy state secretary (Sports, Youth and Volunteering) Datuk On Jabbar @ Jaafar as well as district officers and representatives of the agencies involved.

Onn Hafiz said proper preparations and coordination had been made for the possibility of another wave of flooding following a danger-level continuous rain warning issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department issued for several Johor districts.

The Machap assemblyman also called on the people of Johor to pray to Allah SWT for the flood disaster to end soon.

He also expressed his appreciation to the state government officials as well as personnel from the agencies involved, who worked day and night to help flood victims.

As of 4 am today, 44,860 people had been evacuated to relief centres in all 10 districts in the state with Batu Pahat being the worst-hit district with 14,030 victims. - Bernama