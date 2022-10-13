MB to seek audience with Perlis Raja on dissolution of assembly

KANGAR: Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man has submitted an application to seek an audience with the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail to obtain his consent for the dissolution of the Perlis State Legislative Assembly.

“The date to have an audience with the Raja of Perlis is His Highness’s absolute right. We will wait and hear what His Highness (Raja Perlis) will say regarding the dissolution of the Perlis State Assembly,“ he told reporters after the Perlis State Assembly sitting at the State Assembly Complex here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of the 14th Parliament with effect from Oct 10 to make way for the 15th general election after being granted the consent by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Following the dissolution of the 14th Parliament, the Prime Minister also recommended the heads of state governments except Sabah, Sarawak, Melaka and Johor to obtain the consent of the Sultan and the State Governor to dissolve their respective state assemblies to enable state and parliamentary elections to be held simultaneously.

Azlan who is also Perlis BN chairman said BN has prepared to face the State Election which will be held together with the 15th general election (GE15). - Bernama