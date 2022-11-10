MB to seek audience with Selangor Sultan, no plans to dissolve state assembly

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has confirmed that he will seek an audience with Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj today to seek consent on the state administration’s decision to not dissolve the state legislative assembly.

He said that Selangor would maintain its position as the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition does not want to take any chances due to concerns over the occurrence of floods, Selangor Journal reports.

“Tomorrow (today) I will seek an audience with His Royal Highness and whatever decision will be finalised after the meet,” he reportedly said yesterday.

Amirudin, who is also Selangor PH chairman, said that the Opposition coalition does not want to dismiss the risks of potential flooding and wants to focus on managing the monsoon season.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament yesterday, with the 15th general election (GE15) set to be held within 60 days.