MB: Two highway upgrading projects in Johor to be implemented earlier

JOHOR BAHRU: Two highway upgrading projects in Johor, which are scheduled to start at the end of next year, will be implemented earlier than originally planned, said Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said the project involved an overtaking lane on the Senai Desaru Expressway (SDE), which will start this November, and the widening of the North-South Expressway (PLUS), to start in February next year.

“Alhamdulillah, with the coordination between the Johor government, the Ministry of Finance and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), the physical works of these two projects will be carried out earlier.

“Thanks to Deputy Minister of Finance Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan for being willing to hold a meeting with the Johor government,“ Onn Hafiz said in a post on Facebook tonight.

He said several matters, especially regarding infrastructure and economic development for the well-being of the Bangsa Johor were discussed at the meeting.

Onn Hafiz said that on behalf of the state government, he also thanked the federal government for approving 496 development projects involving a total allocation of RM4.5 billion for Johor this year.

He also expressed hope that the close cooperation between the federal and state governments will continue to be maintained to ensure Johor become a developed state by 2030. - Bernama