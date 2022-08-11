MB: Upgrades to places of worship in Selangor

PETALING JAYA: The maintenance of all mosques and houses of worship in the state will be given equal priority by the Selangor government.

This includes gurdwaras in Selangor.

According to a report by Selangor Journal, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that the state administration is in the process of providing a new Gurdwara Sahib with a large parking area in Kampung Laksamana in Gombak.

He said that the current centre in Selayang that is used by the Sikh community in Rawang and Gombak cannot accommodate a large number of vehicles.

“I propose that a state subsidiary or the developer buy the land (Gurdwara Sahib Selayang) because then the Gurdwara can utilise the proceeds to build a new Gurdwara that is more spacious, comfortable with good facilities for the Sikh community in the Rawang and Gombak area,” Amirudin was quoted as saying during a meet with the Selayang Gurwara Sahib Association yesterday.