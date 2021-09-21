MBAM calls for projects to be expedited in Budget 2022 wishlist

PETALING JAYA: The construction industry hopes that that mega infrastructure projects and construction projects that can help the people such as the construction of roads, affordable housing, bridges, schools and hospitals for year 2022 will be distributed immediately to contractors.

In announcing its wishlist for 2021 Budget, the Master Builders Association Malaysia (MBAM) today called for projects to be kick-started soon and tender process to be expedited. It wished for more open tenders to encourage fair and competitive bidding.

MBAM also suggested the extension of moratorium to June 30, 2022 and that the benefits of the moratorium be extended to cover limited companies as well as leasing companies.

To ease cash flow, it called for reduction of financing cost for construction projects through interest subsidy or government guarantee for project loans to lower the cost and ensure viability.

It urged government departments to abolish time-consuming administrative procedures and increase business costs especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fourth on its wishlist are subsidies and tax incentives for new construction machinery. Specific subsidies and tax reduction incentives for new construction machinery and equipment with new technologies and safety features to promote the development of industrialisation and automation in the construction industry will help, it said.

These tax reductions and incentives must include construction machinery spare parts, MBAM added.

Lastly, it asked the government to provide suitable land to set up workers’ accommodation to accommodate more workers.

It is hoped that the government can help provide infrastructure and facilities such as electricity, water, communication and others, it added.