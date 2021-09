IPOH: The Ipoh City Council (MBI) will implement a total of 117 initiatives to address various existing issues in six priority areas through the Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP).

Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said the six areas were governance, management, finance and procurement, city planning and development, licensing and enforcement, and services.

“I am confident that through the commitment of 40 MBI OACP 2021-2025 committee members and the support of all department heads, this plan can drive MBI to implement all the service delivery processes more systematically, dynamically, efficiently and with integrity.”

He said this at the MBI OACP launching ceremony and the 2021 Corruption-Free Pledge via MBI’s official Facebook page today. The event was also attended by Perak Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) director, Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad.

Rumaizi said the MBI OACP could be a more comprehensive step forward in producing MBI members with a high level of integrity.

Apart from coordinating and monitoring, these initiatives are also responsible for planning, formulating strategies and evaluating the policies to ensure MBI’s dealings were based on good governance, integrity and intolerance for corruption, he added,

Meanwhile, Mohd Fauzi said OACP was a mandatory matter under the National Anti-Corruption Plan, which required the ministries, agencies and government-linked companies to identify issues of corruption, governance and integrity and then take preventative measures to monitor the OACP implementation until its success.

“The OACP should be a guide for all MBI staff to stay away from corruption and to uphold integrity so as to boost the efficiency of its service delivery to the community,“ he said.- Bernama