MBIP urge building owners, taxi drivers, bus operators, residents to fly the Jalur Gemilang

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP) urged owners of buildings and members of the public to fly the Jalur Gemilang as a mark of patriotism in the month of Independence.

The Datuk Bandar of MBIP, Datuk Mohd Haffiz Ahmad said the council had also issued notices to building owners, business premises, commercial buildings and hotels to fly the Jalur Gemilang as well as the Johor state flag from Aug 15.

“We hope all building owners under MBIP will fly the Jalur Gemilang at their premises just like what has been stated in the notices issued.

“There are about 200,000 premises that come under MBIP’s jurisdiction and we have also urged residents in the area to fly the Jalur Gemilang,” he said when launching the “MBIP level Fly the Jalur Gemilang Campaign 2023, here today.

Mohd Haffiz added that in conjunction with the Independence Month celebration, the council had planned and lined up various programmes that would be carried out various zones until Aug 31.

He added that 30 MBIP vehicles would also embark on a Kembara Merdeka Iskandar Puteri convoy to distribute the Jalur Gemilang to members of the public, bus operators and taxi drivers at various locations, including Jalan Persiaran Selatan, Puteri Harbour and Puteri Harbour International Ferry Terminal. -Bernama