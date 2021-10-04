MBJB identifies 24 flood-prone locations

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) has identified 24 flash flood-prone locations around this city.

Through a post on its Facebook page, MBJB said of the number, 18 locations were under the jurisdiction of MBJB while the rest were under other government agencies.

“As such, MBJB has drawn up a comprehensive solution to the problem in the immediate, middle and long term.

“The immediate measures involve manual cleaning-up work and using heavy machinery such as excavators and cranes for the monsoon drains and main drainage channels, as well as removing the collapsed structures and concrete walls,“ MBJB said in a statement today.

On the middle-term measures, MBJB said it had started the process of providing the price quotation and tender documents for the digging and removal of sediments and cleaning of the drainage channels in its area of jurisdiction.

“Flash floods are also caused by infrastructure and housing development projects carried out by the developers. MBJB has ordered them to ensure that their construction work does not cause the silt to enter the drainage channels as this can cause flash floods

“Under the long-term measures, MBJB will conduct a study to ensure that flash floods to not repeatedly occur in the hotspots by building retention ponds and pump system at the identified locations.

“An integrated solution involving MBJB, the other relevant government agencies and developers is also needed and be coordinated in solving the drainage problem in MBJB’s areas of jurisdiction, besides developing a flood-mitigation system to prevent the flash floods from recurring.

On Sept 30, the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar ordered that the Johor Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) and local authorities to immediately conduct a study at all the flash flood-prone areas.

This was after the homes of about 1,650 residents in several areas around this city were inundated by flood waters from around 6.20 am.

Among the affected areas were Kampung Kangkar Tebrau, Kampung Laut in Skudai, and Jalan Permatang and Jalan Denai Utama in Kempas. However, there was no evacuation of the flash flood victims from these locations. — Bernama