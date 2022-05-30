MBJB studying various plans to address flash floods in JB: Mayor

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) is studying short, medium and long-term plans to deal with flash floods in the city.

Johor Bahru Mayor Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman said this was because the old drainage system and design could no longer accommodate the current rainfall density.

“The design of our drains is according to planning done 100 years ago, they cannot be applied to the current rainy conditions.

“This is because the measurements were done according a 100-year plan, and by right we should be calculating (planning) for the next 100 years,“ he said during a press conference after the programme to introduce a rejuvenated Sungai Segget here today.

He was asked to comment on the recent flash floods in the city.

Mohd Noorazam said among the ‘hot spots’ for flash floods in the city were Larkin, Jalan Tebrau, Jalan Tun Abdul Razak and Stulang Darat.

On May 25, several areas in the city were hit by flash floods following heavy rain for four hours.

The mayor explained that the areas in Larkin Idaman that were affected by the flash floods were also affected by the railway project in the nearby area.

“The main issue in the area where the flash floods occurred is the train project because there was a collapse at the temporary water outlet that they built in the project area.

“So during the incident, we saw there was a collapse and backflow in the Larkin area and also Taman Suria,“ he said. - Bernama