MBKM denies allegations of receiving commissions through bukuku.my

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Book Council of Malaysia (MBKM) has denied involvement with any business and transactions on the bukuku.my platform, including the issue of a 20 per cent commission rate.

According to MBKM in a statement today, the 20 per cent charge is the operating and maintenance costs for the platform which was created to provide an alternative channel for online book transactions.

“This will create an open market of quality books at competitive prices for consumers and relevant institutions,“ read the statement.

MBKM said on Jan 26, book industry players were invited to a briefing on the bukuku.my platform to raise questions and give their views on any issues arising.

It also noted that the local order feature on the platform was still at the proposal stage while denying that the platform has elements of coercion and monopoly.

“Book industry players who wish to continue trading conventionally are not prevented to do so,” it added.

MBKM said it hoped that the country’s book industry players would continue to support policies prescribed to ensure that the industry’s capacity and professionalism level could be enhanced especially in terms of management. — Bernama