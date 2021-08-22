MBM hopes new PM, cabinet will focus on national recovery agenda

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) hopes that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his cabinet line-up will immediately focus on the country’s recovery agenda.

Its president Jufitri Joha (pix) said this included stabilising the country’s political landscape, tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, driving the economy, fighting corruption and uniting the people of various races and political ideologies.

“As a non-partisan youth movement and the official voice of Malaysian youths, MBM will continue to provide cooperation and support during this difficult time to help the government further develop the country to a higher level,“ he said in a statement in congratulating Ismail Sabri on his appointment as the ninth Prime Minister.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Bera MP, took the oath of office before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara yesterday.

-Bernama